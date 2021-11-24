ETHERLAND (ELAND) 1-Day Volume Tops $47,150.00

ETHERLAND (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. ETHERLAND has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $47,150.00 worth of ETHERLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHERLAND coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHERLAND has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHERLAND alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ETHERLAND Coin Profile

ETHERLAND (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. ETHERLAND’s total supply is 70,686,070 coins and its circulating supply is 20,032,743 coins. ETHERLAND’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

ETHERLAND Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHERLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHERLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHERLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHERLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHERLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.