ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Announces Dividend of $0.21

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2061 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.20.

AMUB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

