Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $264.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.45. Etsy has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $301.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $1,611,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.