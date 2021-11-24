Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Euronav by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Euronav by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.97%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.