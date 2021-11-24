Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.56

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $13.19. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EUTLF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

