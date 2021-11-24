EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches One Day Volume of $229,414.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $51,752.19 and $229,414.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00402814 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015825 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001418 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.25 or 0.01191277 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.