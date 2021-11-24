Evercore ISI Boosts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $150.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $143.79. The company had a trading volume of 94,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,067. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

