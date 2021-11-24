Evercore ISI Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $35.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.
JWN traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 753,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $46.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.