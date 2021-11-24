Everest (ID) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $576,138.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $47.26 million and $576,138.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everest has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00087721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,167.15 or 0.07413392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.72 or 0.99889050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

