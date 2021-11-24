Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Evergy makes up approximately 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.52% of Evergy worth $73,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Evergy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 171,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

EVRG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,511. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

