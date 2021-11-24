Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,147 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 13.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $240.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.54 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

