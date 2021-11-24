Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

VWO stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

