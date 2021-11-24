Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,444 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $467.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.77 and a 200 day moving average of $440.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

