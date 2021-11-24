Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

