Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for about 0.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,777 shares of company stock valued at $32,830,241. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

