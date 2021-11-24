Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.