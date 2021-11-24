Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,059 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

