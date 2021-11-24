Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,368 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

