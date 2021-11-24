Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.94 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.