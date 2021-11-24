Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

