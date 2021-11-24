Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Insider Sells $2,363,578.35 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) insider Stephen Socolof sold 190,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $2,363,578.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Socolof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $871,306.10.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,602,500.00.

MRAM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,493. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -247.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

