Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Insider Sells $2,602,500.00 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,602,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Socolof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $871,306.10.

On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Socolof sold 190,765 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $2,363,578.35.

MRAM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,493. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

