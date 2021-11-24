Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sells $574,552.49 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 46,001 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $574,552.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22.

MRAM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of -247.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

