Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.44

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $10.22. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 2,350 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44.

About Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

