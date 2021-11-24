Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.27.

CAHPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.