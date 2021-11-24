Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1,724,652 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.22.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

