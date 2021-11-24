Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1,724,652 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.22.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.