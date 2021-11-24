Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.18

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.18 and last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 2496295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

