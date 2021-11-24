Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 1.9%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $157.00 and last traded at $157.00. 281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

