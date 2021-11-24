Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 1.9%

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $157.00 and last traded at $157.00. 281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

