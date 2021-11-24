ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,387.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $545,383.95 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

