Exeedme (XED) Reaches Market Cap of $34.76 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

