Exosis (EXO) Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $15,070.86 and $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.55 or 0.07492032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00380388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.16 or 0.01073173 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00084634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.95 or 0.00431516 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00463982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.