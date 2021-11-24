Exosis Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $14,872.35 and approximately $3.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,493.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.20 or 0.07579986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.33 or 0.00374073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $591.63 or 0.01047246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00085241 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.74 or 0.00431450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00460820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.