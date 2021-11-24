EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.97. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 6,545 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
The company has a market cap of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
