F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 1,892 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total transaction of $430,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $437,128.38.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38.

F5 Networks stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.74 and its 200-day moving average is $199.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.85 and a fifty-two week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

