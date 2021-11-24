Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,892,863 shares of company stock valued at $659,916,656. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.17. 89,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,788,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.34. The company has a market capitalization of $932.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

