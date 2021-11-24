FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $467.51

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $467.51 and last traded at $467.51, with a volume of 1295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $465.01.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.