Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $2.57 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. Fantom has a total market cap of $6.54 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00004490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00245953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00087542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

