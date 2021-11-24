Fear NFTs Reaches Market Cap of $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.75 or 0.07422405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,886.18 or 1.00745676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

