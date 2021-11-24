Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FXPO. Barclays cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Shares of FXPO opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 724.90.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

