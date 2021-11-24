FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Shares to Split on Friday, November 26th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, November 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of FFDF traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29.

FFD Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, which engages in general banking solutions. The firm specializes in deposits, loans and mortgages, account services, cash management, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate; Non-Residential Real Estate and Land; Commercial Secured and Unsecured; and Consumer and Other.

