Financial Analysis: Natural Alternatives International (NAII) versus The Competition

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ: NAII) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Natural Alternatives International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Natural Alternatives International Competitors -164.96% -58.60% -11.38%

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million $10.77 million 7.05 Natural Alternatives International Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.57

Natural Alternatives International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Natural Alternatives International. Natural Alternatives International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Natural Alternatives International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International Competitors 229 618 585 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.15%. Given Natural Alternatives International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Alternatives International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International’s peers have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

