Financial Comparison: GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) vs. Its Competitors

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS: GLGLF) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GLG Life Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million $12.34 million -0.25 GLG Life Tech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.69

GLG Life Tech’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GLG Life Tech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech Competitors 229 618 585 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 43.24%. Given GLG Life Tech’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GLG Life Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -203.09% N/A -114.09% GLG Life Tech Competitors -164.96% -58.60% -11.38%

Volatility and Risk

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech’s peers have a beta of 1.68, meaning that their average share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GLG Life Tech peers beat GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

