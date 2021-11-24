Financial Comparison: Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) vs. Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rego Payment Architectures alerts:

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rego Payment Architectures and Cognyte Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognyte Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cognyte Software has a consensus price target of $34.87, suggesting a potential upside of 63.23%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Cognyte Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures $30,000.00 2,462.32 -$14.57 million N/A N/A Cognyte Software $443.46 million 3.18 $14.20 million N/A N/A

Cognyte Software has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -1,130.28% Cognyte Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Rego Payment Architectures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control. The company was founded by Jo Webber and Pradeep Ittycheria on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.