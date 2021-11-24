Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.83. The stock had a trading volume of 403,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,406,695. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $792.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

