Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 722,506 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88.

