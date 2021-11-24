Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,105. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52.

