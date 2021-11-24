Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.58. 916,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,283,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $289.63 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

