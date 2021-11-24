Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $34.79 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 78,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

