Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases 2,678 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 3,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

