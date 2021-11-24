Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.00

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.00 and traded as high as $40.26. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 40,267,106 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 356,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 163,195 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $395,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.